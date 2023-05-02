Lil Wayne To Livestream Final Stop Of His 'Welcome To Tha Carter' Tour

By Tony M. Centeno

May 2, 2023

Lil Wayne
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Wayne is wrapping up his tour this month and he wants everyone around the world to experience the last show.

On Monday, May 1, the Young Money founder announced the plans to host a global livestream via Driift for the final stop of his Welcome To Tha Carter tour at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. The sold-out show is expected to air live on Saturday, May 13 at 9 p.m. PST/12 a.m. EST and will be rebroadcasted two more times afterward. People who buy access to the stream will be able to watch the show at their leisure for two days after the show.

Lil Wayne's tour has been a wild ride for his loyal fans. Since he began his journey around the country last month, Weezy has performed 40+ timeless tracks in front of thousands of fans. He also brought out some special guests along the way like Drake, Chance The Rapper, NLE Choppa and Dej Loaf. He even made history with Cam'ron by performing their hit "Suck It Or Not" at the Apollo Theater for the first time two decades after they released the song. In addition to all his famous friends, Wayne also brought out his Young Money militia including Allan Cubas, Drizzy P, Euro, Jay Jones, Lil' Twist, Mellow Rackz and Yaj.

Tickets to gain access to the livestream, both rebroadcasts and the on-demand version are available now for $15. Check out the official website to cop your tickets and find out more information about the livestream.

