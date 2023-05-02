Lil Wayne To Livestream Final Stop Of His 'Welcome To Tha Carter' Tour

Lil Wayne is wrapping up his tour this month and he wants everyone around the world to experience the last show.



On Monday, May 1, the Young Money founder announced the plans to host a global livestream via Driift for the final stop of his Welcome To Tha Carter tour at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. The sold-out show is expected to air live on Saturday, May 13 at 9 p.m. PST/12 a.m. EST and will be rebroadcasted two more times afterward. People who buy access to the stream will be able to watch the show at their leisure for two days after the show.

