Man Believed To Be Suspect In Murders Of 5 Neighbors Arrested

A man believed to be Francisco Oropesa, 38, the suspect accused of killing his five Texas neighbors with an AR-15, is in custody following a manhunt, NBC News reports.

A man believed to be Oropesa was arrested in Cut and Shoot, Texas, but authorities are awaiting fingerprints to confirm his identity, San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said.

Oropesa was reported to be armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic black rifle during the incident at a home in Cleveland, Texas, last Friday (April 28) at around 11:30 p.m., the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said.

The victims killed during the incident were publicly identified by Capers as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8, all of whom were from Honduras. Authorities seized the rifle used during the incident, but Oropesa was believed to possibly still be armed with a handgun amid the FBI's manhunt.

"We consider him armed and dangerous," said James Smith, who leads the FBI's Houston-area office days before his suspected arrest, via NBC News. "He is out there, and he's a threat to the community."

Authorities believed they were within a 2-mile or so radius of Oropesa on Saturday (April 29) but said he may have evaded the search after they located his cellphone and clothing.

"He could be anywhere now," San Jacinto Sheriff Greg Capers said during a press conference Saturday afternoon via NBC News.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.