Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Soul Food In The Entire State

It's called soul food for a reason. Nothing cures the stress buried within your soul quite like a hearty plate of food created for the soul! Soul food plates are popularly compromised of fried chicken, beans, collard greens, sweet potatoes, and sometimes mac and cheese. While many restaurants throughout the state serve these special dishes, only one place is known for serving them best!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best place to order soul food in all of Minnesota is at Angelea's Soul Food Kitchen located in Booklyn Park. LoveFood recommended that first-time customers try the "smoked turkey leg, catfish nuggets, and smothered chicken" among other delicious comfort food menu staples.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order soul food in the entire state:

"This family-run restaurant, named after their late mother Angelea, serves up traditional soul food using generations-old recipes that are full of flavor. Meals such as smoked turkey leg, catfish nuggets, and smothered chicken are served with two sides and cornbread. Choose from collard greens, yams, rice, mac 'n' cheese, and spaghetti."

For a continued list of the best places to order soul food across the country visit lovefood.com.