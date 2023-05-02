Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Soul Food In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

May 2, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

It's called soul food for a reason. Nothing cures the stress buried within your soul quite like a hearty plate of soul food! Soul food plates are popularly compromised of fried chicken, beans, collard greens, sweet potatoes, and sometimes mac and cheese. While many restaurants throughout the state serve these special dishes, only one place is known for serving them best!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best place to order soul food in all of Nebraska is at Soul Brother's Inc. located in Omaha. LoveFood recommended that first-time customers try the "O.G Street Tacos."

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order soul food in the entire state:

"Not only does Soul Brothers Inc serve up delicious food, it also entertains customers wherever they are with its Not Your Average TV Dinner podcast. There's a menu of tasty tacos including the O.G Street Tacos – filled with a choice of ground beef, steak, chicken, shrimp and jackfruit with lettuce, tomato and Cheddar cheese – while wings come with a choice of sauce including honey garlic siracha and lemon pepper."

For a continued list of the best places to order soul food across the country visit lovefood.com.

