Pop Smoke's Producer Says There's No New Music Left In Late Rapper's Vault
By Tony M. Centeno
May 2, 2023
Pop Smoke's producer says the late artist doesn't have any other posthumous music left to share.
Over the weekend, a screenshot of a fan's DM exchange with Pop's beatmaker and manager Rico Beats began to float around social media. In the conversation, the fan asked Rico if he could provide an update about the remainder of Pop Smoke's unreleased catalog. He replied by indicating that Pop doesn't have any more music left to release.
“Who said he had music left,” Rico wrote. “What else ya want pop died 3 years ago how much music ya think he did in one year? Y’all gotta be real.”
Pop Smoke’s manager/producer says he has no more music left in the vault. pic.twitter.com/7L11DXRIsA— Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 1, 2023
The Brooklyn native had already garnered a solid fanbase thanks to projects like his debut mixtape Meet The Woo and Meet The Woo 2. Pop, born Bashar Jackson, was tragically shot and killed during a robbery at his home in Los Angeles in February 2020. A few months later, his estate released his debut album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon via Republic and Victor Victor Worldwide. The 19-track album features hits like "For The Night" featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby plus "The Woo" featuring 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch.
In 2021, his estate dropped his second and final album Faith. The LP, which also has a deluxe version containing up to 30 tracks, features a slew of stars including Quavo, Pusha T, Rick Ross, Kanye West, 21 Savage, The Neptunes, Swae Lee, Future and more. According to Rico Beats, Pop wouldn't have endorsed a majority of the music that was released following his death.
“If pop was a live he would not approved of 99 percent of the stuff they put out,” he said bluntly.
Since his death, Pop Smoke also posthumously appeared in the 2021 movie Boogie, which was his acting debut. As of this report, there are no other posthumous releases planned.