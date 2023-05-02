Pop Smoke's Producer Says There's No New Music Left In Late Rapper's Vault

Pop Smoke's producer says the late artist doesn't have any other posthumous music left to share.



Over the weekend, a screenshot of a fan's DM exchange with Pop's beatmaker and manager Rico Beats began to float around social media. In the conversation, the fan asked Rico if he could provide an update about the remainder of Pop Smoke's unreleased catalog. He replied by indicating that Pop doesn't have any more music left to release.



“Who said he had music left,” Rico wrote. “What else ya want pop died 3 years ago how much music ya think he did in one year? Y’all gotta be real.”