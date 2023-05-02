Popular Home Goods Retailer To Close All Illinois Locations Indefinitely

Tuesday Morning just announced that it is going out of business with plans to close all remaining locations indefinitely in the coming months. According to WGN9, the popular home goods retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year. As part of the closing process, Tuesday Morning announced that they will hold a huge "going out of business sale" where customers can receive up to 30% off select items until each store is shut down.

"Starting today, we have begun the process of closing all our stores. Our Going Out of Business Sale is in stores now, with savings up to 30% off. Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support."