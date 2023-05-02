Rick Ross Responds To Neighbors Who Want To Shut Down His Car Show

“Imma tell you this... I wouldn’t even feel right if they weren’t boycotting Bawse,” Ross said in his Instagram Story. “Because I never got nothin’ easy. It was never handed to me. I would be confused if they just let me get the money, when everybody else just met big rich producers and got record deals, and got rich. So, I would be confused if they weren’t boycotting the Bawse. HUH? HUH!”



The drama unfolded last week when Rozay's neighbors attended a meeting with the Fayette County Board of Commissioners. According to WSB-TV, the neighbors claimed the event turned their neighborhood into a nightmare last year. Some people said they couldn't leave their homes because the traffic from the event caused an unprecedented gridlock in their community.



“We feel locked out," one homeowner said. "It took me 40 minutes to get out of my subdivision."



Rick Ross' car show is set to go down on June 3 and expected to bring over 6,000 to 6,500 people back to their neighborhood this year. Some people complained that his property isn't zoned properly for the type of event he wants to host, and the roads won't be able to handle the influx of traffic. The neighbors asked the board to deny the rapper's attempt to host the event. If they decide to allow the event, the residents say they plan to go on vacation or simply leave their home for the weekend.



As of this report, the board is currently looking into the event more closely and hearing all the neighbors' concerns.