Enrolling in or transferring colleges can be a long, tedious process, but choosing the best college doesn't have to be. There are a handful of colleges that exist throughout Pennsylvania, but only one is raked as the very best!

According to a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report, the best college in Pennsylvania is the University of Pennsylvania. This school also ranked as the 7th best college in the entire country. It costs $63,452 to attend the university, and 9,962 undergraduates were enrolled in the Fall 2021 semester.

Here's what U.S. News & World Report had to say about the best college in Pennsylvania:

"University of Pennsylvania is a private institution that was founded in 1740. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 9,962 (fall 2021), its setting is urban, and the campus size is 299 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. University of Pennsylvania's ranking in the 2022-2023 edition of Best Colleges is National Universities, #7. Its tuition and fees are $63,452. The University of Pennsylvania, located in Philadelphia, was founded by Benjamin Franklin. The Penn Quakers have more than 25 NCAA Division I sports that compete in the Ivy League, and are noted for successful basketball and lacrosse teams. Penn offers housing in more than 10 College Houses, but many students live in the numerous off-campus apartments and houses available."

For a continued list of the best colleges in Pennsylvania visit usnews.com.