The Cheapest Place To Live In California

By Logan DeLoye

May 2, 2023

Eureka, California
Photo: iStockphoto

As cost of living rises across the country, a few cities remain very affordable places to live. California is known for its fair weather and beautiful scenery. Some of the most affordable places to live across the state offer these factors and so much more without having to break the bank!

According to a list compiled by Property Club, the cheapest place to live in all of California is Eureka. Eureka is known for its historic city charm as well as its favorable climate. Property Club mentioned that the average house in Eureka costs around $328,000. Following closely behind Eureka on the list of the most affordable places to live across the state is Stockton, Clovis, Sacramento, and Vallejo.

Here's what Property Club had to say about the cheapest place to live in all of California:

"The cheapest place to live in California is Eureka. This historic port city in Northern California has a wonderful climate and unique charm and features a quaint old town full of Victorian mansions and other historic attractions. Median property values in Eureka are $328,000. Besides being affordable, Eureka is also often rated as one of the best places to live in California."

For a continued list of the most affordable places to live across California visit propertyclub.nyc.

