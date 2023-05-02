The Most Affordable Place To Live In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

May 2, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

As cost of living rises across the country, a few cities remain very affordable places to live.

According to a list compiled by Clever, the cheapest city to live in all of Minnesota is Rochester. Rochester houses a population of 214,000. Homes in Rochester cost an average of $225,100. Following closely behind Rochester on the list of the most affordable places to live across Minnesota is Owatonna, Hastings, Woodbury, and Mankato.

Here is what Clever had to say about the most affordable city to live in Minnesota:

"Rochester is a city in southern Minnesota with a population of around 214,000. You might recognize this city’s name because it’s the birthplace of the renowned healthcare organization, the Mayo Clinic. Here, residents enjoy a nice median household income of $69,000, which is predicted to rise another 4.16% during 2019. The largest job industries are health care, social assistance, retail trade, and manufacturing. The median home value in Rochester is $225,100. Rochester home values have gone up 7.2% since 2018 and Zillow predicts they will rise by 4.3% during 2019. The median price of homes currently listed in Rochester is $276,900 while the median price of homes that sold is $217,400. If you prefer renting, the median rent price in Rochester is $1,350."

For a continued list of the most affordable cities to live in across Minnesota visit listwithclever.com.

