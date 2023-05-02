Tom Brady Responds To Death Of Former Teammate Shaquil Barrett's Daughter
By Jason Hall
May 2, 2023
Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady shared a heartfelt message to the family of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Shaquil Barrett following the death of his 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, on Sunday (April 30).
"The Brady's love you," the seven-time Super Bowl champion wrote along with a picture of Barrett and his family shared on his Instagram story.
Arrayah was reported to have drowned in the family's swimming pool at their Tampa home, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Tampa Police responded to a report of a child falling into a pool just prior to 9:30 a.m.
The child was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead after livesaving measures taken a short time later.
Authorities have launched an active investigation into the situation but Arrayah's death is believed to be accidental.
The Buccaneers shared a statement on their social media accounts Sunday in response to news of Arrayah's death.
April 30, 2023
“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” the Buccaneers said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”
Barrett appeared in eight games before suffering a season-ending torn Achilles in October 2022. The 30-year-old linebacker signed a four-year contract extension worth $72 million ($36 million guaranteed) with the Buccaneers in March 2021, several weeks after winning Super Bowl LV, having previously won Super Bowl 50 as a member of the Denver Broncos.
Barrett was selected as a second-team All-Pro in and won the Deacon Jones Award in 2019, as well as being selected to the Pro Bowl twice (2019, 2021) after initially signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2014.