Tom Brady Responds To Death Of Former Teammate Shaquil Barrett's Daughter

Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady shared a heartfelt message to the family of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Shaquil Barrett following the death of his 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, on Sunday (April 30).

"The Brady's love you," the seven-time Super Bowl champion wrote along with a picture of Barrett and his family shared on his Instagram story.

Arrayah was reported to have drowned in the family's swimming pool at their Tampa home, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Tampa Police responded to a report of a child falling into a pool just prior to 9:30 a.m.

The child was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead after livesaving measures taken a short time later.