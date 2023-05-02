Washington Restaurant Named The Best Roadside Diner In The State

Roadside diners have a very special place in American history. Known as the go-to place for late-night hangouts or reliable pit stops for decades, they have become nostalgic restaurants for no-frills grub. From greasy hamburgers and fresh fries to tall milkshakes and brunch specials, there's no shortage of satisfying meals at these establishments.

That's why LoveFood released a list of every state's most charming roadside diner, "from highway restaurants with unique and colorful decor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves."

According to the website, Twede's Café is Washington state's best roadside diner! Here's why it was chosen:

"Twede’s Café may look unassuming from the outside. But fans of David Lynch’s surreal 1990s crime drama, Twin Peaks, might recognize it as one of the most memorable locations from the show, the Double R Diner. It’s one of the big draws for the café, which certainly plays up to the role. People come for a slice of the Twin Peaks cherry pie, famously loved by Agent Cooper in the show, and a cup of their delicious coffee."