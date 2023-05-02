Is there anything better than plate full of delicious soul food? The South has no shortage of restaurants catered to serving the best soul food, but there are plenty of locales around the U.S. that specialize in the comforting meals.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the country to find the best spots for soul food in each state, and one restaurant in Wisconsin stood out among the rest. According to the site, the term "soul food" has been around for decades as a way to describe Black culture:

"The term 'soul food' first appeared in the 1960s, when 'soul' was a word used to describe Black culture. Even today, nothing beats soul food for heartiness, comfort, and flavor. We've analyzed the data and searched reviews to find every state's best restaurant celebrating the tradition, with many of the recipes passed down through generations."

So which restaurant in Wisconsin has the best soul food in the state?

Daddy's Soul Food & Grille

This Milwaukee eatery has been serving up lots of tasty dishes since opening in 2014, including smothered pork, meatloaf, fried chicken green beans, black-eyed peas and more. Daddy's Soul Food & Grille is located at 754 N. 27th Street in Milwaukee

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Customers at family-owned Daddy's Soul Food & Grille comment on the friendly staff as much as the delicious food. Each day, you can get fried and baked chicken, catfish, and sides such as smoked turkey greens, sweet potatoes, and baked mac 'n' cheese. There's also a rotating menu featuring specials like spaghetti and salmon croquettes."

Check out the full list on LoveFood to see the best soul food in each state.