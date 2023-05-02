Another Popular Home Goods Retailer To Close All Pennsylvania Locations

By Logan DeLoye

May 2, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Tuesday Morning just announced that it is going out of business with plans to close all remaining locations indefinitely in the coming months. According to WGN9, the popular home goods retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year. As part of the closing process, Tuesday Morning announced that they will hold a huge "going out of business sale" where customers can receive up to 30% off select items until each store is shut down.

"Starting today, we have begun the process of closing all our stores. Our Going Out of Business Sale is in stores now, with savings up to 30% off. Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support."

Starting today, we have begun the process of closing all our stores. Our Going Out of Business Sale is in stores now, with savings up to 30% off. Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support.

Posted by Tuesday Morning on Saturday, April 29, 2023

Individuals that have gift cards will be able to use them until May 13th, after which they will be discarded. The cut-off date for items to be returned to the store was April 28th. As mentioned, the store has been open for nearly half-a-century, with locations scattered across the United States. Four Pennsylvania locations are set to close soon.

Other states where stores are closing include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, North Caroline, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.