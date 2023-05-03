2 Arizona Hotel Pools Ranked Among The Best In The Entire Country

Whether you're looking for a place to relax with a good book or splash around with your family, a hotel pool can be the perfect escape. But not all hotels are created equal. From Instagram-worthy infinity edges to scenic mountain views, the best hotel pools offer more than just a refreshing swim. So if you're planning a trip — or even a staycation — check out this list of top hotel pools in the United States by Trip to Discover, where you can soak up the sun in style!

"Staying at a hotel with a pool is a great way to enjoy a refreshing break in between sightseeing or spend an entire day lounging around with a cocktail in hand," the travel site said about its list. "At some hotels, the pool can be a star attraction, with features like slides, maybe a poolside bar, or even a lazy river for stress-melting floats. These hotel pools are some of the best you’ll find in the U.S. – in fact, you might even want to plan your next trip around one of them."

In addition to pools in California, Las Vegas and even Alaska, just two Arizona hotel pools made it onto this list. Here's what Trip to Discover said to back up its decision:

Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix

Home to one of the best hotel pools in Arizona, Arizona Biltmore is a luxury escape. You’ll find seven pools to choose from, including Paradise Pool which is a three-in-one with three pools, a 65-foot triple waterslide, a swim-up bar, and cabanas. There are many activities that are sure to please the little ones, including Splash Cinema at the Paradise Pool. Kids can also take cooking classes, join tennis camps, and take part in arts and crafts. The adults will love the lavish spa and salon, and if you’re bringing your four-legged friend, there’s even a chef-designed pet menu. Humans have access to multiple dining options, and there’s a fitness center and two golf courses too.