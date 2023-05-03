2 Arizona Restaurants Ranked Among Most Popular Brunch Spots In The US

By Dani Medina

May 3, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

From bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys to avocado toast and chicken and waffles, brunch culture has taken America by storm in recent years. But with so many options out there, it can be hard to separate the truly exceptional brunch spots from the rest. that's where OpenTable comes in. The reservation service released its annual 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots in America list so you can satisfy your cravings wherever you are.

"Follow the lead of your fellow diners and book mom one of the 100 most popular brunch spots in America," OpenTable said about its list, referencing Mother's Day (May 14!). "OpenTable looked at reviews from real diners like you to pull together this list of the best daytime dining spots, just in time for all of your spring celebration needs."

In Arizona, two restaurants made the list! Here's a look at the most popular brunch spots, both of which are in Phoenix, and their respective reviews:

  • Lon's at The Hermosa: "Wow!! Love everything about this place! Food, wine, wait staff, wine selection — wonderful — highly recommend!"
  • The Henry: "We enjoyed the excellent atmosphere, service and food quality."

Check out the full report.

