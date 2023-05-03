3 Kentucky Restaurants Ranked Among Most Popular Brunch Spots In The US

From bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys to avocado toast and chicken and waffles, brunch culture has taken America by storm in recent years. But with so many options out there, it can be hard to separate the truly exceptional brunch spots from the rest. that's where OpenTable comes in. The reservation service released its annual 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots in America list so you can satisfy your cravings wherever you are.

"Follow the lead of your fellow diners and book mom one of the 100 most popular brunch spots in America," OpenTable said about its list, referencing Mother's Day (May 14!). "OpenTable looked at reviews from real diners like you to pull together this list of the best daytime dining spots, just in time for all of your spring celebration needs."

In Kentucky, three restaurants made the list! Here's a look at the most popular brunch spots and their respective reviews:

: "Celebrated New Year’s Day by having brunch with friends. The menu was incredible making it tough to choose what to have. The food was delicious." Patti's 1800's Settlement in Grand Rivers: "We always love eating at Patti's. The food was delicious and our sweet server was so gracious and helpful."

Check out the full report.