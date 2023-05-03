5 Texas Restaurants Ranked Among Most Popular Brunch Spots In The US

From bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys to avocado toast and chicken and waffles, brunch culture has taken America by storm in recent years. But with so many options out there, it can be hard to separate the truly exceptional brunch spots from the rest. that's where OpenTable comes in. The reservation service released its annual 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots in America list so you can satisfy your cravings wherever you are.

"Follow the lead of your fellow diners and book mom one of the 100 most popular brunch spots in America," OpenTable said about its list, referencing Mother's Day (May 14!). "OpenTable looked at reviews from real diners like you to pull together this list of the best daytime dining spots, just in time for all of your spring celebration needs."

In Texas, five restaurants made the list! Here's a look at the most popular brunch spots in the Lone Star State and their respective reviews:

Steiner Ranch Steakhouse in Austin : "A great way to kick off a New Year. The brunch was stellar. Perfectly prepared prime rib."

: "A great way to kick off a New Year. The brunch was stellar. Perfectly prepared prime rib." Ida Claire in Dallas : "Best food ever! My husband and I came in for our wedding anniversary and were very pleased with the service and food! I wish they would bring back the Vice cake but otherwise we loved our meal."

: "Best food ever! My husband and I came in for our wedding anniversary and were very pleased with the service and food! I wish they would bring back the Vice cake but otherwise we loved our meal." a'Bouzy in Houston : "Our New Year’s Day tradition for several years had been oysters and champagne on the deck at A’Bouzy. Hands down the best champagne list in town, and the food is always wonderful. We’re also big fans of the takeout dinners…an unmatched value."

: "Our New Year’s Day tradition for several years had been oysters and champagne on the deck at A’Bouzy. Hands down the best champagne list in town, and the food is always wonderful. We’re also big fans of the takeout dinners…an unmatched value." Brasserie Mon Chou Chou in San Antonio : "The music was quite loud for a nice dinner, but overall a wonderful place!!!!"

: "The music was quite loud for a nice dinner, but overall a wonderful place!!!!" Cappy's Restaurant in San Antonio: Double date night was a blast. Food is always great, as are the drinks."

Check out the full report.