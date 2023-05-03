A$AP Rocky Apologizes To Woman For Hopping Over Her Before Met Gala

Maddy and friend had been standing front and center by the barricade to see all of the stars emerge from the hotel in their trek to the Met Gala's red carpet. In an interview with Complex, Maddy said Rocky didn't necessarily ask for permission to pass them. He only "that he needed to get through.”



“I said ‘no’ because there wasn’t anywhere for me to go and everyone was shoving up," she said. "I had realized it was him but I didn’t fully process that it was him. After he jumped over, I had realized and I was just like, ‘That’s ASAP Rocky.’”