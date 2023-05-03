A$AP Rocky Apologizes To Woman For Hopping Over Her Before Met Gala
By Tony M. Centeno
May 3, 2023
A$AP Rocky is apologizing after he hopped over a woman in order to get inside his hotel to get ready for the 2023 Met Gala.
On Tuesday, May 2, Rihanna's boyfriend hit up his Twitter account to formally apologize for jumping over a woman named Maddy as he was making his way to The Carlyle hotel in New York City ahead of his scheduled appearance at the Met Gala. In video that surfaced online, you can see Rocky push through the crowd of fans who were gathered in front of the hotel. As he hopped the barricade, he used Maddy's head for support.
“Lol my fault $weetheart," Rocky tweeted.
LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART https://t.co/hrQmeHosBL— LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) May 2, 2023
I’m printing this on a t-shirt https://t.co/rb04YN5bEo— maddy (@youareasapmadz) May 2, 2023
Maddy and friend had been standing front and center by the barricade to see all of the stars emerge from the hotel in their trek to the Met Gala's red carpet. In an interview with Complex, Maddy said Rocky didn't necessarily ask for permission to pass them. He only "that he needed to get through.”
“I said ‘no’ because there wasn’t anywhere for me to go and everyone was shoving up," she said. "I had realized it was him but I didn’t fully process that it was him. After he jumped over, I had realized and I was just like, ‘That’s ASAP Rocky.’”
So does anyone know why ASAP Rocky had to do this? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/cKVttaCfAY— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 1, 2023
Rocky eventually made it to the Met Gala alongside the mother of his children Rihanna. The couple, who's currently expecting their second child, arrived fashionably late to the annual event and still dominated the red carpet as she's done in the past.
Maddy may have been a little mad following the incident, but she's not holding it against Rocky. For those who are wondering, no, Maddy does not want to pursue any legal action against the rapper.
“Stop asking if im suing asap literally how would i do that,” Maddy tweeted.
stop asking if im suing asap literally how would i do that— maddy (@youareasapmadz) May 2, 2023