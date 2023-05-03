Active Shooter Reported In Downtown Atlanta, Multiple People Injured

Authorities in Atlanta are responding to reports of an active shooter on Wednesday (May 3) afternoon in a medical building.

"We are working an active shooter situation inside a building on West. Peachtree St, between 12th St and 13th St. We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody," the Atlanta Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said a 39-year-old woman was killed in the shooting. Four other female victims were also injured and taken to the hospital. They were between the ages of 25 to 71.

Officials identified the suspect as 24-year-old Deion Patterson. He remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. A source told CNN that Patterson went to a doctor's appointment at Northside Family Medicine and Urgent Care with his mother. He became enraged during the appointment, pulled out a handgun, and started shooting. He fled the area and is believed to have carjacked a vehicle several blocks away.

Patterson's mother was not injured in the shooting, and she is cooperating with the police as they try to locate her son.

"Based on our preliminary investigation, these are photos believed to be of the active shooter. Anyone with any information on this person's whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached," the department said.