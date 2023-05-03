Another Home Goods Store Is Closing All Locations In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate

May 3, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Another popular home goods retailer is shutting down all of its stores in South Carolina.

Tuesday Morning announced it was going out of business and closing its all of its stores around the country after nearly 50 years in business. In a press release about the company's closure, Tuesday Morning "bid farewell" to its loyal customers who have been bargain hunting in its stores since 1974 and encouraged them to stop by before the stores close their doors for good one last time.

In a post on the retailer's Facebook page, Tuesday Morning said it has begun the process of closing all of its stores and has launched its Going Out Of Business sale, with savings up to 30% off. Gift cards will be honored through May 13, 2023. While all sales during the sale are final, merchandise purchased prior to April 28, 2023, can still be returned within 14 days of the purchase date with a receipt.

According to its website, Tuesday Morning has more than a dozen locations around South Carolina that will soon close. It is unclear when the stores will close down for good.

The closure comes about a week after Bed Bath & Beyond announced it had filed for bankruptcy and was closing all of its stores across the country, including several in South Carolina.

