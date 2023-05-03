Austin Butler Goes Bald & Shaves Off Eyebrows For 'Dune 2'

Bautista continued, "I don't know who this guy was, but it's not Austin Butler. It's not Elvis. His voice is different, his look is different. Everything about his demeanor is terrifying.” Since last year, Butler has been making headlines for not being able to shake his Elvis accent long after the movie had wrapped.

In January, the actor turned heads when he accepted his 2023 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture with a Memphis drawl. When reporters asked him about it after the show, Butler replied, "Yeah, I didn't even think about it. I don't think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot. I often liken it to when someone lives in another country for a long time. I had three years where that was my only focus in life so I'm sure that there are just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way." A month later, he revealed he would finally be getting rid of the accent.

You can see Austin Butler in Dune: Part Two starting November 3rd.