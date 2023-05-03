Boosie Badazz Says He's Cancer-Free Following 8-Year Battle

"I WAS READY TO SEE MY CANCER DOCTOR/SURGEON TODAY BUT I WAS TOLD HE PASSED LAST YEAR," he continued. "THANK U DR.WOOD FOR ALWAYS MAKING ME LAUGH WHEN I WAS DOWN U WERE THE BEST.I REMEMBER U RUBBIN MY HEAD WHEN I WAS CRYIN BEFORE SURGERY N YOU ASK ME WHY I WAS CRYING N I TOLD U I WAS THINKING ABOUT ALL THE WRONG IVE DONE N MY LIFE N YOU SAID MR BOOSIE GOD FORGIVES N DONT WORRY IVE DONE MORE SURGERIES THAN YOUVE DONE CONCERTS ‼️🙏🏾🙏🏾 #Dr.WOOD I’m hurt 😔"



Boosie Badazz has been battling kidney cancer since he was diagnosed in 2015. At the time, the seasoned artist didn't believe the doctor and even asked for two MRI's just to make sure. He was devastated by the diagnosis because he lost two aunts and an uncle to the disease. However, he managed to pull through and is now cancer-free.