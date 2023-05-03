Boosie Badazz Says He's Cancer-Free Following 8-Year Battle
By Tony M. Centeno
May 3, 2023
Boosie Badazz says he's in remission following his lengthy battle with kidney cancer.
On Tuesday, May 2, the Louisiana native took to Instagram to share the results of his recent evaluation. He included a photo of him holding the results as he bowed his head in prayer. In his caption, Boosie explained that he's finally cancer-free after fighting off kidney cancer for the past eight years. He also paid homage to his cancer specialist who recently passed away before the rapper went into remission.
"Stayed up all night praying for these results," Boosie wrote. "#CANCERFREE GOD GREAT BUT HE TEST YOUR FAITH ALL THE TIME ‼️"
"I WAS READY TO SEE MY CANCER DOCTOR/SURGEON TODAY BUT I WAS TOLD HE PASSED LAST YEAR," he continued. "THANK U DR.WOOD FOR ALWAYS MAKING ME LAUGH WHEN I WAS DOWN U WERE THE BEST.I REMEMBER U RUBBIN MY HEAD WHEN I WAS CRYIN BEFORE SURGERY N YOU ASK ME WHY I WAS CRYING N I TOLD U I WAS THINKING ABOUT ALL THE WRONG IVE DONE N MY LIFE N YOU SAID MR BOOSIE GOD FORGIVES N DONT WORRY IVE DONE MORE SURGERIES THAN YOUVE DONE CONCERTS ‼️🙏🏾🙏🏾 #Dr.WOOD I’m hurt 😔"
Boosie Badazz has been battling kidney cancer since he was diagnosed in 2015. At the time, the seasoned artist didn't believe the doctor and even asked for two MRI's just to make sure. He was devastated by the diagnosis because he lost two aunts and an uncle to the disease. However, he managed to pull through and is now cancer-free.