Colorado Hotel Pool Named Among The Best In The US

When it comes to hotels, people aren't just attracted to the rooms and proximity to attractions and tourist spots; they also check for nice amenities, especially pools. A great place to unwind, sunbathe, or just enjoy a nice drink, pools have become important additions to any accommodation. In fact, some people won't consider a hotel if it doesn't have a sizeable, relaxing pool.

With so many hotels having these popular amenities, Trips to Discover rounded up the best hotel pools in America. According to the list, a stellar hotel in Colorado made it on the list: the Garden of the Gods Resort! Here's why this hotel's pool was chosen:

"Gardens of the Gods Resort not only offers access to the stunning rock formations at Gardens of the Gods, but it hosts a heated infinity pool with views of Pikes Peak. The Three Graces Pool complex includes a large pool, hot tub, and private cabanas, and there’s also a seasonal Recreation Center Pool which includes a wading pool and adjacent kids’ splash pad. An array of dining options, a 27-hole championship golf course, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, and a full-service spa and salon are on-site too. Accommodation options range from rooms and suites to cottages and casitas."