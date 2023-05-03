Colorado Hotel Pool Named Among The Best In The US

By Zuri Anderson

May 3, 2023

Fashionable woman sitting by the pool on the empty deck
Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to hotels, people aren't just attracted to the rooms and proximity to attractions and tourist spots; they also check for nice amenities, especially pools. A great place to unwind, sunbathe, or just enjoy a nice drink, pools have become important additions to any accommodation. In fact, some people won't consider a hotel if it doesn't have a sizeable, relaxing pool.

With so many hotels having these popular amenities, Trips to Discover rounded up the best hotel pools in America. According to the list, a stellar hotel in Colorado made it on the list: the Garden of the Gods Resort! Here's why this hotel's pool was chosen:

"Gardens of the Gods Resort not only offers access to the stunning rock formations at Gardens of the Gods, but it hosts a heated infinity pool with views of Pikes Peak. The Three Graces Pool complex includes a large pool, hot tub, and private cabanas, and there’s also a seasonal Recreation Center Pool which includes a wading pool and adjacent kids’ splash pad. An array of dining options, a 27-hole championship golf course, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, and a full-service spa and salon are on-site too. Accommodation options range from rooms and suites to cottages and casitas."

You can find this resort at 3320 Mesa Rd in Colorado Springs.

Check out the full report on Trips to Discover's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.