FDA Approves World's First RSV Vaccine For Adults Over 60

By Bill Galluccio

May 3, 2023

Senior man right after getting covid-19 vaccine
Photo: Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a new vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus for adults over the age of 60. The single-dose vaccine was developed by GSK and was found to lower the risk of symptomatic illness by 83% and severe disease by 94%.

The vaccine provides protection for about six months.

"It's not like you have to wait to the very last minute because it's not going to last long enough," Dr. Phil Dormitzer, GSK's senior vice president and global head of vaccines research and development. "We know from studies we have done that getting a vaccine — for example, in the fall — should cover you through the next RSV season."

Before the vaccine can be distributed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must also approve it. The agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet in June and will discuss the new vaccine.

GSK said it has been producing the vaccines and hopes to have them available by the fall.

"The goal is to have shots available in the fall so that people can get them before the next RSV season coming up late fall and winter,"

While RSV infections are usually mild in adults, the virus can cause pneumonia or bronchiolitis in older people and infants. Every year around 10,000 people over the age of 65 and 300 children under the age of five die as a result of RSV.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.