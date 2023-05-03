FDA Approves World's First RSV Vaccine For Adults Over 60

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a new vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus for adults over the age of 60. The single-dose vaccine was developed by GSK and was found to lower the risk of symptomatic illness by 83% and severe disease by 94%.

The vaccine provides protection for about six months.

"It's not like you have to wait to the very last minute because it's not going to last long enough," Dr. Phil Dormitzer, GSK's senior vice president and global head of vaccines research and development. "We know from studies we have done that getting a vaccine — for example, in the fall — should cover you through the next RSV season."

Before the vaccine can be distributed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must also approve it. The agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet in June and will discuss the new vaccine.

GSK said it has been producing the vaccines and hopes to have them available by the fall.

"The goal is to have shots available in the fall so that people can get them before the next RSV season coming up late fall and winter,"

While RSV infections are usually mild in adults, the virus can cause pneumonia or bronchiolitis in older people and infants. Every year around 10,000 people over the age of 65 and 300 children under the age of five die as a result of RSV.