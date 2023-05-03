Florida Hotel Pool Named Among The Best In The US

When it comes to hotels, people aren't just attracted to the rooms and proximity to attractions and tourist spots; they also check for nice amenities, especially pools. A great place to unwind, sunbathe, or just enjoy a nice drink, pools have become important additions to any accommodation. In fact, some people won't consider a hotel if it doesn't have a sizeable, relaxing pool.

With so many hotels having these popular amenities, Trips to Discover rounded up the best hotel pools in America. According to the list, a stellar hotel in South Florida made it on the list: the Ritz-Carlton in Miami Beach! Here's why this hotel's pool was chosen:

"The sophisticated Ritz-Carlton, South Beach has a gorgeous oceanfront infinity pool, the star attraction, complete with an elevated pool deck positioned around the pool’s dramatic entries on either side. Unwind on one of the private day beds or comfy lounge chairs with one of your favorite drinks before dipping your toes in the soft sand. Fruit-infused water and sunscreen are complimentary. An elevated menu is offered with spins on the classics too, like a lobster cobb salad. This top-rated Miami hotel also includes a huge spa with a wide range of body treatments along with multiple dining options while rooms are extra-spacious, done up in a very upscale vintage style with modern amenities like flat-screen TVs and iPod docks."

South Beach's Ritz-Carlton is located at 1 Lincoln Rd in Miami Beach.

Check out the full report on Trips to Discover's website.