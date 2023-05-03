Harry Styles' New Music Video Shares A Strange POV From His Concert
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 3, 2023
Harry Styles has returned with yet another single off his 2022 album Harry's House. On Wednesday, May 3rd, the Grammy winner continued the Harry's House era with a new music video for the song "Satellite." The video takes place at one of Harry's concerts but it aligns the viewer with a truly unexpected point of view: a robotic vacuum cleaner working at the venue. We follow this robot as he cleans the floors of the green room, travels between the feet of excited Harry fans in the hallways, and even rolls on stage as Harry is performing.
After being inspired by footage of the Mars rover playing on TV, our robot friend ventures outside of the venue and eventually meets back up with Harry. The two stargaze right outside of the NASA headquarters before the robot's battery dies. Check out the odd but heartwarming video, directed by frequent Styles collaborator Aube Perrie, below!
"Satellite" is the latest song off Harry's House to get the single treatment following “As It Was,” “Late Night Talking,” and “Music For a Sushi Restaurant." Styles had a huge night at the 2023 Grammy Awards when he took home the biggest award of the night, Album of the Year. Styles beat out some stiff competition for the award including Beyoncé and Lizzo. “I’ve been so inspired by every artist in this category with me. But it’s important for us to remember that there’s no such thing as ‘best’ in music," he said humbly during his acceptance speech. "This doesn’t happen very often to people like me so this is very nice, thank you." With 9 nominations in total, since he went solo, Harry now has 3 Grammys under his belt. In addition to Harry's House being Album of the Year, the album also took home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.