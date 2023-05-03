Harry Styles has returned with yet another single off his 2022 album Harry's House. On Wednesday, May 3rd, the Grammy winner continued the Harry's House era with a new music video for the song "Satellite." The video takes place at one of Harry's concerts but it aligns the viewer with a truly unexpected point of view: a robotic vacuum cleaner working at the venue. We follow this robot as he cleans the floors of the green room, travels between the feet of excited Harry fans in the hallways, and even rolls on stage as Harry is performing.

After being inspired by footage of the Mars rover playing on TV, our robot friend ventures outside of the venue and eventually meets back up with Harry. The two stargaze right outside of the NASA headquarters before the robot's battery dies. Check out the odd but heartwarming video, directed by frequent Styles collaborator Aube Perrie, below!