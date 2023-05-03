Huge Pothole Shuts Down Off-Ramp On West Seattle Bridge

Several Twitter users have criticized officials over the situation, especially since the West Seattle Bridge reopened back in September 2022. The essential bridge had been under renovation for years to address critical infrastructure needs, and now some people are confused about how the agency didn't notice this dangerous pothole.

"Was this not checked during the several year closure of the bridge? It literally just opened," a user tweeted.

"It's only been developing for 2+ months," another wrote. "You think someone would have noticed it before it got that big."

Reporters pointed out that Seattle has a huge pothole problem, and the Seattle Department of Transportation agrees. According to a February 2023 press release, SDOT crews filled 23,000 potholes throughout the city in 2022. That's the most they've filled in the last five years.

"It's not your imagination," officials said in the release. "There were more potholes than usual last year."

SDOT said wintry weather often damages roads as water leaks through cracks in the pavement. When the water freezes and expands into ice, it cracks the roads more and causes erosion, according to officials. When vehicles then drive over these damaged parts of the roads, it can create potholes.

The agency concedes that filling potholes is a temporary solution to a larger problem, and stated that they can be prevented by larger paving projects.