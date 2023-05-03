Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast Sandwich In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

May 3, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Breakfast is known around the world as the most important meal of the day for a reason! Each new day is a miracle, so why not start it with a hearty, yummy, breakfast sandwich piled high with the essentials? We're talking eggs, bacon, sausage, and if you prefer, tomato, avocado, spinach and any other topping that your heart desires. While many restaurants serve delicious breakfast staples, there is only one known for serving the best breakfast sandwich in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best breakfast sandwich in all of Illinois can be found at Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits located in Chicago. LoveFood recommended ordering the Sausage Biscuit.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best breakfast sandwich in the entire state:

"Widely known for its consistently buttery, fluffy, warm, and flaky biscuit sandwiches, Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits has a number of delicious options on the menu. However, the sausage biscuit – featuring a ginger and sage sausage patty, melted white Cheddar, peach habanero jam, and a sunny-side up egg – is something special. What’s more, you can enjoy it al fresco in the restaurant’s 'pie garden'."

For a continued list of the best breakfast sandwiches across the country visit lovefood.com.

