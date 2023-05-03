Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast Sandwich In The Entire State

Breakfast is known around the world as the most important meal of the day for a reason! Each new day is a miracle, so why not start it with a hearty, yummy, breakfast sandwich piled high with the essentials? We're talking eggs, bacon, sausage, and if you prefer, tomato, avocado, spinach and any other topping that your heart desires. While many restaurants serve delicious breakfast staples, there is only one known for serving the best breakfast sandwich in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best breakfast sandwich in all of Minnesota can be found at Black Walnut Bakery located in Minneapolis. LoveFood recommended ordering the Egg & Cheese Croissant.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best breakfast sandwich in the entire state:

"The only breakfast sandwich to consider in Minnesota is the egg and cheese croissant from Black Walnut Bakery. It’s made with toasted slices of croissant bread cut from a croissant loaf. The delicious filling is fresh egg custard, Gruyère, and herby chèvre (goat's cheese). You can also add ham for a small extra cost. The venue, a spotless bakery with impeccable puddings and pastries, is a nice spot to relax or get some work done."

