'Monster' Fish Caught In Popular Texas Lake
By Dani Medina
May 3, 2023
Lady Bird Lake is home to all kinds of creatures, but a Texas fisherman just hooked the catch of a lifetime!
Theo Koulianos caught a "monster" 31.5-pound striped bass at Lady Bird Lake near downtown Austin, Texas Parks and Wildlife said in a Facebook post. Koulianos told KXAN it all went down on April 19 near Red Bud Isle.
It's not uncommon to find bass at Lady Bird Lake, TWPD says. They have an "excellent population of largemouth bass," but they're typically in the 2- to 3-pound range. Some larger fish are also common, including catfish, sunfish and over-30-pound carp.
The largest fish caught at Lady Bird Lake was a 64-pound smallmouth buffalo last year. The heaviest striped bass weighed in at 45.5 pounds in 1993.
