'Monster' Fish Caught In Popular Texas Lake

By Dani Medina

May 3, 2023

Photo: Texas Parks and Wildlife

Lady Bird Lake is home to all kinds of creatures, but a Texas fisherman just hooked the catch of a lifetime!

Theo Koulianos caught a "monster" 31.5-pound striped bass at Lady Bird Lake near downtown Austin, Texas Parks and Wildlife said in a Facebook post. Koulianos told KXAN it all went down on April 19 near Red Bud Isle.

It's not uncommon to find bass at Lady Bird Lake, TWPD says. They have an "excellent population of largemouth bass," but they're typically in the 2- to 3-pound range. Some larger fish are also common, including catfish, sunfish and over-30-pound carp.

The largest fish caught at Lady Bird Lake was a 64-pound smallmouth buffalo last year. The heaviest striped bass weighed in at 45.5 pounds in 1993.

Swimming around Austin 👀 This monster 31.5 lb striped bass was caught from Lady Bird Lake near downtown Austin. 📷 Theo...

Posted by Texas Parks and Wildlife on Monday, May 1, 2023
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.