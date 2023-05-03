Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast Sandwich In The Entire State

Breakfast is known around the world as the most important meal of the day for a reason! Each new day is a miracle, so why not start it with a hearty, yummy, breakfast sandwich piled high with the essentials? We're talking eggs, bacon, sausage, and if you prefer, tomato, avocado, spinach and any other topping that your heart desires. While many restaurants serve delicious breakfast staples, there is only one known for serving the best breakfast sandwich in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best breakfast sandwich in all of Nebraska can be found at Lola's located in Omaha. LoveFood recommended ordering the "Toastie."

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best breakfast sandwich in the entire state:

"Focaccia is an unusual bread choice for a breakfast sandwich, but the Italian-inspired toastie from Lola’s proves it really works. The soft, flavorsome bread, made with sourdough starter, is topped with rich scrambled eggs, salty prosciutto, and grated Parmesan. The restaurant is open from morning until late and is a popular place to hang out, work, and study."

For a continued list of the best breakfast sandwiches across the country visit lovefood.com.