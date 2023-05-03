Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast Sandwich In The State

Breakfast is known around the world as the most important meal of the day for a reason! Each new day is a miracle, so why not start it with a hearty, yummy, breakfast sandwich piled high with the essentials? We're talking eggs, bacon, sausage, and if you prefer, tomato, avocado, spinach and any other topping that your heart desires. While many restaurants serve delicious breakfast staples, there is only one known for serving the best breakfast sandwich in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best breakfast sandwich in all of Pennsylvania can be found at Middle Child located in Philadelphia. LoveFood recommended ordering The Hershel.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best breakfast sandwich in the entire state:

"Inspired by the Italian hoagie shops, Jewish delis, and Greek diners that once dominated Philadelphia’s food scene, sandwich shop Middle Child has some cracking breakfast options. A sandwich like no other, The Hershel features fluffy egg, sharp American cheese, and short rib on rye bread. You can add a hash brown or make it veggie by swapping the meat for spinach. Middle Child has two shops in the city."

For a continued list of the best breakfast sandwiches across the country visit lovefood.com.