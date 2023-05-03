Rage Against The Machine, More To Be Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

A few of rock & roll's greatest performers and pioneers will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. According to WKYC, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin, Link Wray, and Rage Against the Machine will join previous inductees in the hall of fame in 2023. Rock Hall officials explained the nomination process that takes place for an artist to be inducted.

“Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historian, and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”

Rage Against The Machine, compromised of band members Tom Morello, Zack de la Rocha, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk, were formed in Los Angeles in 1991. The "Bulls On Parade" standouts brought "raprock" singles such as "People of the Sun," and "Guerrilla Radio" to the world. Link Wray is a legendary guitarist and songwriter known for 1958 instrumental hit, "Rumble." He is recognized for multiple instrumental classics that "changed rock & roll forever." Wray is one of two artists who received the musical influence award as part of this year's induction.

Bernie Taupin is known for his half-century collaboration with Elton John. Together the pair created, "Your Song," "Rocket Man," "Crocodile Rock," and more! WYKC mentioned that his "introspective lyrics" even inspired the likes of country legends such as Johnny Cash and Marty Robbins. Taupin is one of three artists who received the musical excellence award as part of this year's induction. Al Kooper rose to fame with Blood Sweat & Tears in the 1960's. He is known for writing very popular songs including "1965 Number One hit “This Diamond Ring” by Gary Lewis and the Playboys." Kooper is one of three artists who received the musical excellence award as part of this year's induction.