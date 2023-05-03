Rangers Find Sassy 'Red Hot Cheeto' Snake At Texas Park

Park rangers spotted a copperhead snake at a Texas state park — but it wasn't your average snake.

This copperhead in particular was uniquely colored with a red and orange pattern, as seen in the photo shared by the Dinosaur Valley State Park on Facebook. Because of its color, park rangers decided to name it "Red Hot Cheeto."

"This Copperhead was found near the Main Track Site in the park and had quite an attitude with us while we worked to relocate to a safer, more remote area of the park," the park wrote on social media. See a photo below: