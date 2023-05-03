Rangers Find Sassy 'Red Hot Cheeto' Snake At Texas Park
By Dani Medina
May 3, 2023
Park rangers spotted a copperhead snake at a Texas state park — but it wasn't your average snake.
This copperhead in particular was uniquely colored with a red and orange pattern, as seen in the photo shared by the Dinosaur Valley State Park on Facebook. Because of its color, park rangers decided to name it "Red Hot Cheeto."
"This Copperhead was found near the Main Track Site in the park and had quite an attitude with us while we worked to relocate to a safer, more remote area of the park," the park wrote on social media. See a photo below:
Our Park Rangers made a new friend today at work! 😊 This Copperhead was found near the Main Track Site in the park and...Posted by Dinosaur Valley State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife on Thursday, April 27, 2023
Dinosaur Valley State Park shared tips for what to do if you come across a snake in the park, where all species are protected:
- Turn around and go back the other way if hiking. Do not get close as it could irritate and cause the snake to become frustrated and upset.
- Feel free to call Park Rangers if you need to. We are happy to come check and relocate the snake as needed. Remember, this is their home.
- Leave the snake alone! Follow Leave No Trace by respecting wildlife and their homes.