Retired Seattle Doctor Dies While Climbing Mt. Everest

By Zuri Anderson

May 3, 2023

Photo: University of Washington

A retired Seattle doctor died while climbing Mt. Everest during an organized expedition on Monday, May 1, according to KING 5. The University of Washington identified the victim as Dr. Jonathan Sugarman, a clinical professor of family medicine and global health and international health at the school.

Reporters learned Sugarman was part of a climbing expedition organized by International Mountain Guides. Company officials said one of their Everest 2023 team members died at Camp 2, which is 21,000 feet in elevation.

"We can confirm that this event was not the result of a climbing accident or route condition that would be of potential impact or safety concern to any other teams on the mountain," CEO Eric Simonson wrote in a Monday update on IMG's website. "The rest of the IMG climbing team is all doing as well as can be expected given the circumstances."

Simonson didn't identify Sugarman as the victim due to their privacy policy. His cause of death has not been released as of Wednesday afternoon (May 3).

UW said Sugarman was "known for his work in Native American healthcare and international health."

Hundreds of climbers flock to the Himalayan Mountains for a chance to scale the tallest mountain on the planet, which stands at 29,302 feet above sea level. The main climbing season goes from March through late May due to warmer weather giving way to better conditions.

