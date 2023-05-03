Russia Claims Ukraine Tried To Assassinate Putin With Kremlin Drone Attack

Russia said that it foiled a Ukrainian attempt to assassinate President Vladamir Putin in an overnight drone attack on the Kremlin.

"Two unmanned aerial vehicles targeted the Kremlin. Timely action by the military and special services involving radar systems enabled them to disable the devices. They crashed in the Kremlin grounds, scattering fragments without causing any casualties or damage," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"We view these actions as a planned terrorist attack and an assassination attempt targeting the President, carried out ahead of Victory Day and the May 9 Parade, where foreign guests are expected to be present, among others," the statement continued.

Several videos of the drones crashing were shared on a Telegram channel that has ties to Russian law enforcement agencies.

Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack.

"We do not have information on so-called night attacks on Kremlin," the spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Serhiy Nykyforov, told CNN.

"As President Zelensky has stated numerous times before, Ukraine uses all means at its disposal to free its own territory, not to attack others," Nykyforov added.

Nykyforov pushed back against the claims of terrorism, accusing Russian forces of committing acts of terror in Ukraine.

"A terror attack is destroyed blocks of residential buildings in Dnipro and Uman, or a missile at a line at Kramatorsk rail station and many other tragedies," he said.