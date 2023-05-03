You may have read up on the best lake in Tennessee, but do you know where you can find the best lake town in the Volunteer State?

Far & Wide searched around the U.S. looking at the vast number of lakes surrounded by small towns dotting the expanse of the country, compiling a list of the best lake town in each state. According to the site:

"With thousands of lakes of all sizes, the United States is one of the greatest lake-town destinations in the whole world. And the best part is that every single state has gorgeous lakes that you can enjoy, so you don't have to go too far to have a fluvial adventure."

So which Tennessee destination was named the best lake town in the entire state?

Morristown

Located outside the Smoky Mountains, this town of around 30,000 offers travelers a place outside the mountains to enjoy some time splashing around the water in either in the Cherokee Reservoir or in Douglas Lake, each situated on one side of the town.

Here's what the site had to say:

"For a lake getaway near Great Smoky Mountains National Park (the most popular national park in America), visit Morristown. Besides access to the mountains, you'll be near Creek State Park and get to enjoy the town's picturesque historic district."

Check out Far & Wide's full list to read more about the best lake towns in the country.