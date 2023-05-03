Texas Man Banned For Life From Flying On United Airlines

By Dani Medina

May 3, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas man can no longer fly on United Airlines after allegedly assaulting an employee.

Cody Benjamin Lovins of Montgomery was arrested April 30 after he allegedly assaulted a service employee during the boarding process at Terminal 3 at the San Francisco International Airport, which exclusively serves United Airlines, KRON4 reports.

Lovins was detained at the terminal after the incident. He was then arrested and cited for battery and released. He was also banned from all future United Airlines flights.

"This customer's behavior was unacceptable, and he has been banned from future United flights and we are working with local law enforcement in their investigation. We're grateful to our team for their professionalism and for looking out for the safety of our customers and their fellow United employees," United said in a statement to the news outlet.

The investigation remains ongoing.

