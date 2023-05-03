A meteorologist in Texas is facing backlash over a now-deleted Facebook post where alluded to threatening to shoot children who rang his doorbell.

Even though the post on his weather Facebook page was deleted, Chris Robbins still managed to go viral on social media. "A child just rang my doorbell. Folks you do NOT ring doorbells in 2023. My 6 was loaded. Keep your kids away," the post said, according to MySanAntonio. A local resident named Stefani Seeley shared a screenshot of the post on Twitter, which included her comment to Robbins. "So you're willing to shoot someone just because they rang your doorbell? Stand your ground isn't meant for that and the way you're nearly threatening anyone, specifically kids, is disgusting and why some people shouldn't have guns," she wrote.

"I'm not f------ around," Robbins replied, according to the screenshot.