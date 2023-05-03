Texas Weatherman Under Fire For Deleted Post About Shooting Children
By Dani Medina
May 3, 2023
A meteorologist in Texas is facing backlash over a now-deleted Facebook post where alluded to threatening to shoot children who rang his doorbell.
Even though the post on his weather Facebook page was deleted, Chris Robbins still managed to go viral on social media. "A child just rang my doorbell. Folks you do NOT ring doorbells in 2023. My 6 was loaded. Keep your kids away," the post said, according to MySanAntonio. A local resident named Stefani Seeley shared a screenshot of the post on Twitter, which included her comment to Robbins. "So you're willing to shoot someone just because they rang your doorbell? Stand your ground isn't meant for that and the way you're nearly threatening anyone, specifically kids, is disgusting and why some people shouldn't have guns," she wrote.
"I'm not f------ around," Robbins replied, according to the screenshot.
Just posted by a meteorologist, a gun nut, who covers our area. This is scary. pic.twitter.com/FpzqUfb7ZU— TisStef (@TisStef) May 1, 2023
In a different post, Robbins reportedly said people are sharing "nonsense" and denies threatening any children. He also said in the incident he was supposedly referring to that he told the "brat" he would "pull her nasty hair" if she rang his doorbell. He also brought up a story about a kitten the girl was looking for, but the validity of the story remains unclear at this time, the news outlet reported.
He edited it…. pic.twitter.com/qvnXTfI1Xe— Andrea Marie (@DaniPayson) May 1, 2023
The American Meteorological Society shared a statement on social media about the incident: Chris Robbins has not been an AMS member since 2018; however, we want to clarify that we do not condone violence of any kind. We will be looking further into this incident.
