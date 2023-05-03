The Best Burrito You Can Find In Colorado

There are so many things to love about a burrito: the convenient way they're packaged, the different, tasty ingredients stuffed inside, and the satisfying bite. Pair it with a tasty sauce and some sides, and it can easily be a meal throughout the day.

Since there are so many restaurants serving up their amazing takes on this classic, 24/7 Wall St. found the best ones in every state. Here's how they did it:

"24/7 Tempo reviewed Yelp’s list of the best places to get a burrito in each state. Yelp identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on the site with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'burrito,' then ranked those spots using several metrics, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'burrito.' Data is current as of Feb. 15, 2023."

Taqueria La Familia serves Colorado's most delicious burritos, according to writers. They say this restaurant's most popular burrito is the smothered burrito.

One Yelper posted a glowing review of their time at this restaurant:

"THEY GIVE YOU ENOUGH AVOCADO FOR THE WHOLE BURRITO!! The customer service is very friendly but not like weird fake friendly. They're chill and very kind. The chorizo smothered burrito was bomb. I loved it. The meat is very well made. 10/10 would recommend."