The Best Burrito You Can Find In Florida

There are so many things to love about a burrito: the convenient way they're packaged, the different, tasty ingredients stuffed inside, and the satisfying bite. Pair it with a tasty sauce and some sides, and it can easily be a meal throughout the day.

Since there are so many restaurants serving up their amazing takes on this classic, 24/7 Wall St. found the best ones in every state. Here's how they did it:

"24/7 Tempo reviewed Yelp’s list of the best places to get a burrito in each state. Yelp identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on the site with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'burrito,' then ranked those spots using several metrics, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'burrito.' Data is current as of Feb. 15, 2023."

Shark Bite serves Florida's most delicious burritos, according to writers. They say this restaurant's most popular burrito is the ghost rider burrito.

Yelper Alex P. explained what makes the ghost rider burrito so great:

"The ghost rider is loaded up with delicious chorizo, but what really makes it stand out is the decadent tater tots on the inside. Jalapeños and onions add some pleasant kick, resulting in what best can be described as a symphony of flavors that is so satisfying and simple, that is just hits the spot. The construction of the burrito is perfectly strong and does not fall apart. Shark Bite shows that basic things, done meticulously well, are all that we really need."