The Best Burrito You Can Find In Washington

There are so many things to love about a burrito: the convenient way they're packaged, the different, tasty ingredients stuffed inside, and the satisfying bite. Pair it with a tasty sauce and some sides, and it can easily be a meal throughout the day.

Since there are so many restaurants serving up their amazing takes on this classic, 24/7 Wall St. found the best ones in every state. Here's how they did it:

"24/7 Tempo reviewed Yelp’s list of the best places to get a burrito in each state. Yelp identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on the site with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'burrito,' then ranked those spots using several metrics, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'burrito.' Data is current as of Feb. 15, 2023."

El Fat Cat Grill serves Washington state's most delicious burritos, according to writers. They say this restaurant's most popular burrito is the Chorbada burrito.

Yelper Will S. said the Chorbada burrito was "hands down the best burrito I have ever had... my pork chorbada burrito probably clocked in above a pound and was stuffed full of delicious pork and chorizo, with a super flavorful Spanish rice that somehow stood out from the meat and really packed some flavor."