The Strange Freckle That Is On Millions Of Women - You Probably Have It Too

Sure, most humans have a lot in common - eyes, ears, a mouth, a nose, arms, legs and so on, yet aside from identical twins and doppelgangers, we don't look alike. That's because there are so many things that can be different about our appearance, yet it turns out that a massive amount of women have another physical trait in common - a freckle. Of course, many people have freckles, but this one is in the same spot on millions of people.

The phenomenon gained attention on Twitter, when Aaryn Whitley tweeted out a series of four photos, each showing a different woman's arm, yet each arm had a freckle near the center of the wrist. She wrote in the tweet, "Ladies... u got a freckle on the middle of ur wrist or is this a myth lmao."