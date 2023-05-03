The Strange Freckle That Is On Millions Of Women - You Probably Have It Too

By Dave Basner

May 3, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Sure, most humans have a lot in common - eyes, ears, a mouth, a nose, arms, legs and so on, yet aside from identical twins and doppelgangers, we don't look alike. That's because there are so many things that can be different about our appearance, yet it turns out that a massive amount of women have another physical trait in common - a freckle. Of course, many people have freckles, but this one is in the same spot on millions of people.

The phenomenon gained attention on Twitter, when Aaryn Whitley tweeted out a series of four photos, each showing a different woman's arm, yet each arm had a freckle near the center of the wrist. She wrote in the tweet, "Ladies... u got a freckle on the middle of ur wrist or is this a myth lmao."

It turns out, yes, many women do have it, as thousands responded showing their own freckle in the exact same spot. Their reactions ranged from, "This is wild," to, "Low key freaking out," to, "What The F?"

So what is going on? Well freckles are caused by a pigment called melanin. When there is a lot of melanin in one area of the skin, freckles form as a brown spot. Those spots get darker in the sun and since wrists see a lot of sun, they are a common location for freckles.

