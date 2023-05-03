The Strange Freckle That Is On Millions Of Women - You Probably Have It Too
By Dave Basner
May 3, 2023
Sure, most humans have a lot in common - eyes, ears, a mouth, a nose, arms, legs and so on, yet aside from identical twins and doppelgangers, we don't look alike. That's because there are so many things that can be different about our appearance, yet it turns out that a massive amount of women have another physical trait in common - a freckle. Of course, many people have freckles, but this one is in the same spot on millions of people.
The phenomenon gained attention on Twitter, when Aaryn Whitley tweeted out a series of four photos, each showing a different woman's arm, yet each arm had a freckle near the center of the wrist. She wrote in the tweet, "Ladies... u got a freckle on the middle of ur wrist or is this a myth lmao."
ladies..... u got a freckle on the middle of ur wrist or is this a myth lmao pic.twitter.com/VpwkkeWKTj— aaryn ✰ (@aarynwhitley) May 22, 2019
It turns out, yes, many women do have it, as thousands responded showing their own freckle in the exact same spot. Their reactions ranged from, "This is wild," to, "Low key freaking out," to, "What The F?"
Yeah this is wild pic.twitter.com/j5zTjS2nvk— mal (@malwestie) May 26, 2019
Low key freaking out pic.twitter.com/GlGGlKVWPZ— Frey (@freyz) May 25, 2019
WHAT. THE.F? Both arms! pic.twitter.com/YWQI5fU5X4— Caroline Hirons (@CarolineHirons) May 26, 2019
WHAT pic.twitter.com/QyslJeCpUJ— dodie is a hot mess (@doddleoddle) May 26, 2019
I was like “nah” but apparently I keep my wrist freckle under my watch pic.twitter.com/wC6nTyMkdx— blopez • eras tour @ NRG 🕰️ 🌙 (@_brrandi99) May 27, 2019
So what is going on? Well freckles are caused by a pigment called melanin. When there is a lot of melanin in one area of the skin, freckles form as a brown spot. Those spots get darker in the sun and since wrists see a lot of sun, they are a common location for freckles.