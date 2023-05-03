Top 10 World's Highest-Paid Athletes Revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo topped Forbes' list of 'The World's 10 Highest-Paid Athletes' in 2023.

Ronaldo, 38, who had previously ranked second on Forbes' 2022 list during his second stint with Manchester United, signed a massive contract with the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in January, which is reported to include an annual salary estimated to be worth $75 million and generate additional marketing opportunities. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is reported to have a net worth of $136 million, which includes $46 million on-field and $90 million off-field, according to the website.

Fellow soccer stars Lionel Messi ($130 million) and Kylian Mbappé ($120 million), both of whom are currently signed to Paris Saint-Germain of France's Ligue 1, were also included in the top 3. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was the highest-ranked American at No. 4 overall with an estimated $119.5 million earned in 2022..

Golfers Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson were also included in the top 10 after signing massive deals with the Saudi Arabia funded LIV Golf tour last year.

Forbes said it configured its athlete net earnings by combing on-field earnings, which were based on "all prize money, salaries and bonuses" with off-field earnings, which included "an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees and memorabilia and licensing income" from May 1, 2022 to May 1, 2023.

Forbes' full list of 'The World's 10 Highest-Paid Athletes' in 2023 is included below: