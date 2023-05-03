“We appreciate the New York law enforcement and the District Attorney's office for their comprehensive investigation and careful consideration of all evidence, which ultimately confirmed what we had known all along and resulted in the District Attorney’s office choosing not to pursue any of the original charges against our client," Songz's attorney Mitchell Schuster said about the outcome.



Last fall, an unidentified employee of a bowling alley in New York City filed a police report after the singer allegedly punched her in the face while they were in a bathroom at the establishment. She claimed he beat her and dragged her by her hair, but didn't provide much context behind what led up to the attack. Songz also allegedly punched a man in the eye during the attack. The man refused medical attention, but the woman was hospitalized for her injuries.



Trey Songz ended up turning himself into police back in November. He was booked and released after they gave him a desk appearance ticket for assault. Following his plea deal, Songz plans to move on from the incident.



“With each and every one of the 10 original charges now dismissed by operation of law, Trey looks forward to putting this matter behind him," Schuster added.

