WATCH: Cop Narrowly Avoids Getting Crushed By Out Of Control BMW On Highway

A routine traffic stop on a Virginia highway took a wild turn after a teenage driver lost control on the other side of the road. As the officer was speaking to the driver through the passenger's window, a BMW spun out of control and careened across the grassy median, heading straight for the car that was pulled over.

Luckily, the officer noticed the out-of-control BMW and started to run away. The BWM slammed into the parked car and then clipped the officer's leg as it hit his parked patrol car before coming to a stop.

Authorities said that the driver of the BMW was 17. He was going about 120 mph when he lost control and was cited for reckless driving.

The driver of the car that was pulled over suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. He has since been released. The driver of the BWM that spun out of control and two passengers in their vehicle suffered minor injuries, as did the officer.

The Fairfax County Police shared a video of the crash on YouTube.

"Parents and guardians should consider using this video as an opportunity to have a conversation with their teen drivers about how their driving behavior can affect the lives of others. The Fairfax County Police Department is committed to traffic safety and will continue to enforce traffic laws and educate drivers in an attempt to curb the senseless loss of life that occurs during preventable fatal crashes," the department said.