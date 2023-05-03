Why Ed Sheeran Will Be Filling In For Katy Perry On 'American Idol'

Ed Sheeran will be filling in as a guest judge for Katy Perry on American Idol this weekend. On Sunday, May 7th, the English hitmaker will be joined by Alanis Morissette as the two help Luke Bryan with judging duties. The "You Oughta Know" singer will also be a mentor to the contestants and even perform one of her songs live. As for the contestants, they'll be asked to pair up and perform duets of some of Sheeran's biggest hits.

As you may already know, Perry and fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie will be absent from Sunday night's episode to perform at the coronation of King Charles III. The special Coronation Concert will broadcast live from Windsor Castle one day after King Charles and Queen Consort Camila are officially crowned on Saturday, May 6th. In addition to Perry and Richie, Andrea Bocelli and the British pop group Take That will also be headlining the concert. According to ABC, the two judges will be making a special appearance during the show all the way from Windsor Castle.

American Idol airs live on Sunday, May 7th, from 8:00 to 10:00 P.M. EDT/5:00 to 7:00 P.M. PDT on ABC. By the time the show airs, Sheeran's new album Subtract will have already dropped. He'll also have kicked off his first North American tour in five years in Arlington, TX on May 6th. In addition to his already-scheduled US dates for the “+ – = ÷ x Tour," Sheeran will also play a series of intimate theater shows in which he'll perform Subtract in its entirety.