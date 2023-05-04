Alabama Baseball Coach Brad Bohannon Fired Amid Betting Probe

University of Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon was fired Thursday (May 4) following a recent ESPN report questioning "suspicious wagering activity" surrounding Crimson Tide baseball games and investigation into the program.

Alabama Athletics' official website, RollTide.com, lists Jason Jackson as the team's interim head coach, which was confirmed by athletic director Greg Byrne in a statement obtained by AL.com.

“Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees,” the statement reads. “Bohannon has been relieved of all duties and Jason Jackson will serve as the interim head coach. There will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review.”

A betting probe into the Alabama baseball program was launched after Bohannon, Jackson and athletic trainer Sean Stryker were sued by a former player over alleged mistreatment of an injury he experienced during his time with the team.

ESPN initially reported that the Ohio Casino Control Commission had suspended Alabama games from being featured on the state's legal sports books after the Las Vegas-based U.S. Integrity, which monitors gambling data to detect abnormalities and examples of insider information, said it noticed suspicious bets on the Alabama-LSU game last Friday (April 28).

Alabama will host Vanderbilt in Tuscaloosa for a three-game weekend series.