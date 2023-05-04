Arizona Eatery Named The Best Small-Town Restaurant In The State

By Dani Medina

May 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Looking for a cozy, charming dining experience that's a world away from the hustle and bustle of city life? That's where a small-town restaurant comes into play! LoveFood compiled a list of the "most adorable" small-town restaurants in every state that'll satisfy your cravings no matter where you are.

"Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team," the food site said about its list.

In Arizona, the most adorable small-town restaurant is The Crystal Palace Saloon in Tombstone. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

The Crystal Palace Saloon is one of silver-mining boom town Tombstone’s best-known landmarks. The site was an old brewery and drinking hall that was destroyed in a town fire in 1882. Rebuilt in the same location, the current building still features some of the woodwork from back then, and it’s just as probable you’ll see a cowboy having a drink. You can also catch some live music.
